At least one injured in wreck at Valencia, Ajo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized for head injuries after they were involved in a wreck at Valencia Road and Ajo Way on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4.

State troopers say the crash happened on Arizona 86 at milepost 160 at the Ajo and Valencia Junction.

One vehicle reportedly T-boned the other, causing it to turn over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

