Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

At least one injured in wreck at Valencia, Ajo

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized for head injuries after they were involved in a wreck at Valencia Road and Ajo Way on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4.

State troopers say the crash happened on Arizona 86 at milepost 160 at the Ajo and Valencia Junction.

One vehicle reportedly T-boned the other, causing it to turn over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
Nicholas Salisbury
UPDATE: Man charged with mother’s murder Tucson mobile home park
Inmate dies in Pima County jail
The tornado knocked over trees and caused damage to homes in northern Arizona.
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes

Latest News

Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
The intersection of Alvernon, Glenn was closed Monday after a wreck with minor injuries.
Pedestrian injured in wreck at Glenn, Alvernon
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona