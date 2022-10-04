Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Maricopa County officials discuss upcoming election processes at new Elections Command Center

Primary Election Day is Aug. 2.
Primary Election Day is Aug. 2.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County officials held a briefing at their new Elections Command Center to discuss the upcoming November elections.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and County Recorder Stephen Richer were among county officials attending the news conference. Elections officials will discuss the Automatic Early Voting List (AEVL), voter roll maintenance, what the public can expect regarding this year’s ballots, and much more.

Early voting is just a few weeks away, and multiple polls are already showing the gubernatorial candidates approaching a tie race with Arizona voters. If you’re looking for information about registering to vote, click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
Nicholas Salisbury
UPDATE: Man charged with mother’s murder Tucson mobile home park
Inmate dies in Pima County jail
The tornado knocked over trees and caused damage to homes in northern Arizona.
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes

Latest News

A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
FILE - Dr. Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a press conference at the...
Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel
Arizona decides 2022
Election 2022: What’s on the ballot?
Proposition 129: Limiting initiative measures to a single subject
Proposition 129: Limiting initiative measures to a single subject