Maricopa County officials discuss upcoming election processes at new Elections Command Center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County officials held a briefing at their new Elections Command Center to discuss the upcoming November elections.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and County Recorder Stephen Richer were among county officials attending the news conference. Elections officials will discuss the Automatic Early Voting List (AEVL), voter roll maintenance, what the public can expect regarding this year’s ballots, and much more.

Early voting is just a few weeks away, and multiple polls are already showing the gubernatorial candidates approaching a tie race with Arizona voters. If you’re looking for information about registering to vote, click here to learn more.

