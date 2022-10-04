Advertise
Monsoon rescue numbers down from 2021; firefighters still stress safety

Water rescues during monsoon 2022
By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon season 2022 is officially over, but that doesn’t mean the storms are finished and with storms comes the possibility of water rescues.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, there are two kinds of calls they get when it comes to water rescues: “SWIFT” calls are for a person stuck in a wash or fast-moving water. A “STRND” call is made when the department is dispatched to help a driver stranded because of flood waters.

The monsoon goes from June 15 until Sept. 30 and during that time TFD made 39 rescues - 21 SWIFT rescues and 18 STRND rescues.

Those numbers are down from 2021′s total of 88 rescues - 47 SWIFT and 41 STRND.

TFD says that just because it might not be raining where you are, the washes and flood-prone areas can turn dangerous very quickly.

”We’ll get storms that will feed our washes that aren’t actually raining here in the city,” TFD Ladder 4 firefighter Cam Welander said. “Outside of the city ... Catalina Mountains will be getting a lot of rain, we’re not getting any rain in the city and those washes would be flowing when there’s actually no rain on the ground in the area where the washes are.”

Welander adds if you see rain in the area, anywhere where there are dark clouds people need to be prepared for the washes to be flooding.

If you are caught in the middle of a flash flood inside your car, TFD says to escape the vehicle as quickly as possible and try to get on top of the car. The biggest danger of driving into water is the water might be deeper than expected and it could cause the engine to stall.

