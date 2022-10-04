One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a man’s shooting death on Friday, Sept. 30.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, just north of the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, around 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.

Once authorities arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police immediately began treating him before Tucson fire medics arrived and took him to Banner UMC, where he later died. He was identified as 39-year-old Ramon Cesarez Sepulveda.

Detectives say he went to another man’s home in regards to a dispute. The two got into an argument before Sepulveda was shot.

The other man involved remained at the scene while authorities continued the investigation.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 4, no suspects were outstanding and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

