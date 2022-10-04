Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Police: 2 students hospitalized, 1 dead after suspected overdose at Queen Creek school

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car in a neighborhood near I-17 in Phoenix early Saturday...
A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car in a neighborhood near I-17 in Phoenix early Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Queen Creek are investigating a possible overdose case involving three students at Canyon State Academy on Monday, leaving one dead and two others hospitalized.

A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says they were called to the school late Monday night for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them later passed away. Investigators suspect some type of overdose as a cause, but investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports.

CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

No other details were made available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
Nicholas Salisbury
UPDATE: Man charged with mother’s murder Tucson mobile home park
Inmate dies in Pima County jail
The tornado knocked over trees and caused damage to homes in northern Arizona.
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes

Latest News

The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in east-central Pima County until 12:30 p.m....
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in east-central Pima county
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of...
Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer