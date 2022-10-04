Police: 2 students hospitalized, 1 dead after suspected overdose at Queen Creek school
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Queen Creek are investigating a possible overdose case involving three students at Canyon State Academy on Monday, leaving one dead and two others hospitalized.
A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says they were called to the school late Monday night for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them later passed away. Investigators suspect some type of overdose as a cause, but investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports.
No other details were made available.
