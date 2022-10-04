Advertise
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check

Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor.

According to police, after officers saw the body, they forced entry into the home. They discovered that the woman was suffering from both gunshots and stab wounds.

Police identified the woman as 58-year-old Lisa Geiger. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information has not been immediately released, but police said there is currently no threat to the community.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348- 8111.

