Scams on the rise in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scammers are everywhere online, over the phone and on social media. They are very convincing which can leave you without money or even your identity stolen.

Right now, scammers are targeting people of all ages in Pima County including Sandra Marshall.

“That is who they prey against, the older generation,” said Marshall.

Last Friday, Marshall got a phone call from a number she did not recognize but decided to answer it anyway.

“He did not say his name, but he said he was with the Arizona Supreme Court. He wanted my name and birthdate.”

But she did not fall for it.

“And I hung up,” she said.

This is not Marshall’s first run in with scammers.

“I have been scammed three other times,” she said.

Unfortunately, she fell for those.

“I am 78 years old, but I still feel young at times,” she said.

She is talking about the romantic scams on social media.

“They really talked romantically. They were in love with you, and they wanted you forever. Then they sent love songs,” she said.

Eventually Marshall was hooked. The scammers asked her for money which she gave and lost.

“Probably around $2,000,” she elaborated.

Rae Vermeal with Pima Council On Aging hears stories like Marshall’s all the time.

“When someone has been scammed once they can be a target again because word gets out within people who do this.”

Vermeal said scammers can be sneaky, so it is important to always be on guard.

“If they say this is urgent and you need to pay this money right now. They want you to make a quick decision. They do not want you to think about it.”

Marshall said all she was doing was looking for Mr. Right.

“That is all I was doing. But actually Mr. Right was right here where I am.”

Who needs online when you just have to look next door. Marshall met her neighbor, Mario who she now calls her husband.

“Please audience. Do not give out personal information to those callers you do not know,” said Marshall.

If you or someone you know is a victim of elder fraud, we encourage you to call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833–FRAUD–11 (833–372–8311).

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.