Severe thunderstorm warning issued in east-central Pima county

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for east-central Pima County until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The areas included in the warning are: Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when vehicles and flood waters meet, according to the CDO.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

