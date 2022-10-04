Trespassing suspect shot by Cochise County deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man suspected of trespassing has been hospitalized after he was shot by a Cochise County deputy on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Deputies were called around 11 a.m. to a property in the 2000 block of Calle Noveno in Whetstone after someone was reportedly trespassing.

Once authorities arrived, they found the suspect had left the area. But a man matching the suspect’s description was found nearby.

Deputies say the man was armed with a large knife and refusing to comply with their orders until one deputy shot him.

The man was then taken to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Critical Incident Response Team.

