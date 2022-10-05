Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chance sticking around!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 5th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low pressure system will continue to impact our area bringing us unsettled weather. Daily storm chances continue with temperatures slowly falling into the low 80s this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

