Hundreds of children, teachers and parents to walk-n-roll to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There might be extra students, parents and staff spending some time outside before school for Walk-N-Roll to School Week.

For the week, students are encouraged to walk, bike or ride scooters to class with the goal to improve health while reducing congestion, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from cars near schools.

Los Amigos Tech Academy in the Sunnyside School District expected over 300 participants to make their way to school Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, without a car.

Around Tucson, there were almost 40 schools taking part in walk-n-roll in districts like Vail, Sunnyside, Flowing Wells and Marana.

Any elementary school can participate and after registration is complete, the school gets promotional flyers, banners and stickers and also raffle tickets for a Razor scooter for one lucky student making the trek to school.

Organizers say if parents and children have fun this week getting to school they encourage anyone to keep participating.

”This is a weeklong program that is really designed to kind of kick off what we want to continue throughout the year,” said Natalie Shepp, Senior Program Manager for Outreach and Education for the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality. “We don’t want kids to just be walking and rolling just this one week, we want to encourage them to actually do it all year long.”

The Pima County Board of Supervisors proclaimed the first full week of October to be Walk-N-Roll to School Week throughout the county.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.