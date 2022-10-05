Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Hundreds of children, teachers and parents to walk-n-roll to school

Students encouraged to walk to school this week
By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There might be extra students, parents and staff spending some time outside before school for Walk-N-Roll to School Week.

For the week, students are encouraged to walk, bike or ride scooters to class with the goal to improve health while reducing congestion, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from cars near schools.

Los Amigos Tech Academy in the Sunnyside School District expected over 300 participants to make their way to school Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, without a car.

Around Tucson, there were almost 40 schools taking part in walk-n-roll in districts like Vail, Sunnyside, Flowing Wells and Marana.

Any elementary school can participate and after registration is complete, the school gets promotional flyers, banners and stickers and also raffle tickets for a Razor scooter for one lucky student making the trek to school.

Organizers say if parents and children have fun this week getting to school they encourage anyone to keep participating.

”This is a weeklong program that is really designed to kind of kick off what we want to continue throughout the year,” said Natalie Shepp, Senior Program Manager for Outreach and Education for the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality. “We don’t want kids to just be walking and rolling just this one week, we want to encourage them to actually do it all year long.”

The Pima County Board of Supervisors proclaimed the first full week of October to be Walk-N-Roll to School Week throughout the county.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s unknown what drugs the students took.
Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death; 2 others hospitalized
One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
Nicholas Salisbury
UPDATE: Man charged with mother’s murder Tucson mobile home park

Latest News

Students encouraged to walk to school this week
Students encouraged to walk to school this week
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital
Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of...
Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer