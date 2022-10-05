Advertise
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road

(ARC Images)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved.

The patient was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

