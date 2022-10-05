Advertise
Marana police arrest 15-year-old girl for alleged threats against school in Maine

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police arrested a 15-year-old girl who they say allegedly made threats against a school she previously attended in Maine.

According to the Marana Police Department, the girl is accused of using an app to send threats to her former school.

Maine police said they received reports of multiple threats from someone saying they were going to shoot students and place bombs at a school in that state. Police there were able to track the information to a former student who now lives in Marana.

No additional information was immediately available.

