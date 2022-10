TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have blocked off an area outside of a South Tucson home late Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The scene is close to the intersection of 30th Street and 11th Avenue. At least nine vehicles from the South Tucson police and fire departments are there.

KOLD News 13 saw police going door to door in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.