Poll: Kelly holds slim lead in Senate race; Arizona governor’s race is even

Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake are even in a recent poll.
Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake are even in a recent CBS News poll.(CBS News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A CBS News poll provides a new look at the status of two key races in Arizona.

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) is hoping for re-election against Republican Blake Masters. In the governor’s race, former television anchor Kari Lake (R) is vying with Democratic Sec. of State Katie Hobbs.

According to the poll released Wednesday, Oct. 5, Kelly holds a slim 3-point lead over Masters.

When broken down by the issues, the differences become much more evident.

Likely voters say the economy and immigration are the most important issues, and this is where Masters holds the edge.

68% of those who say immigration is very important support Masters, giving him a 37-point lead in that issue.

59% of registered voters think Masters would support policies that make the border more secure, 40% say Kelly would support policies that would make the border less secure.

Kelly has support from 73% of likely voters who say abortion is very important, a 49-point lead over Masters. The poll found that 60% of registered voters think abortion should be legal in Arizona.

Meanwhile, the governor’s race is neck and neck, according to the poll. Both Hobbs and Lake are supported by 49% of respondents.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

