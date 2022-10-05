Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing vulnerable adult

Lizette Martinez
Lizette Martinez(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing vulnerable woman from the Picture Rocks area.

Lizette Martinez, 29, is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

It is not known what Martinez is wearing, but she should be wearing oversized black Nike men’s shoes.

She was last seen in the 6400 block of North Featherstone Trail, near Orange Grove and Sandario roads, at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

She is thought to be on foot.

Authorities say she can be confused and easily lost.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call 911.

