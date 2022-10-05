UPDATE: All classes at UA’s main campus canceled after reported shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Campus police said they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and treated that victim at the scene. The victim was taken to Banner UMC shortly after.

Officers said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the scene. Shortly before 4 p.m., they said, they were in the building and working to get those who took shelter out.

The Harshbarger building is on James E. Rodgers Way, near the intersection of East 2nd Street and North Mountain Avenue.

All remaining in-person classes have been cancelled for the day. All non essential faculty and staff were asked to leave campus or go to their residence hall.

The nearby Banner UMC had been placed on lockdown, but it was lifted after about an hour.

The suspect is described as about 35 years old, having a dark complexion with short brown hair and standing about 5′8.″ He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap and a dark backpack.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.