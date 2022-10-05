Advertise
UPDATE: Police investigate homicide at South Tucson home

Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:13 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a homicide at a South Tucson home late Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Officers had closed off the scene, close to the intersection of 30th Street and 11th Avenue. At least nine vehicles from the South Tucson police and fire departments were there. KOLD News 13 saw police going door to door in the neighborhood.

As of Oct. 5, police had made no arrests.

The investigation is still active, according to South Tucson police, and Pima County sheriff’s deputies are assisting.

