1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating multiple stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 11:42 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Wynn Las Vegas.

Police said six victims have been located, with one victim deceased. Other victims are being taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Bystanders in the area told FOX5 that some of the victims were showgirls taking pictures with tourists.

LVMPD said a suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation, LVMPD said. There are road closures in the area and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

