Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Dog rescued after being dug out of sewer pipe in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:55 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A dog owner in Vestavia Hills is thankful her golden retriever is now resting safely after spending hours trapped in a sewer pipe.

The dog’s owner, Kerri Willson, says Tigerlily, a 14-year-old golden retriever mix somehow got stuck about 35-feet into an 18-inch sewer pipe.

Private contractors came out to rescue the dog.

Eventually, an excavator was brought in and crews dug down to the pipe and cracked it open, pulling the dog free.

They carried her out in a plastic tub and gave her some water.

Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe
Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe(WBRC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murad Can Dervish is accused of fatally shooting a professor at the University of Arizona on...
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of University of Arizona professor
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Police investigate homicide at South Tucson home
It’s unknown what drugs the students took.
Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death
One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law

Latest News

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
Sebastian Gutierrez
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots