FBI arrests Iowa man who left threatening messages for Arizona elected officials

FBI arrested an Iowa man Wednesday for making threats against officials with the Arizona...
FBI arrested an Iowa man Wednesday for making threats against officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s office and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal agents say they’ve arrested an Iowa man who allegedly left threatening voice messages against officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s office and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Mark A. Rissi, according to a federal indictment, left a voicemail for a Maricopa County election official on Sept 27, 2021, threatening to lynch them. On Dec. 8 of the same year, Rissi left another voicemail with the Attorney General’s Office claiming the 2020 election was “fraudulent across the state” and threatening also to lynch the official for not doing their job, authorities say.

Maricopa County sheriff helping officials monitor threats ahead of general election

The 64-year-old has been charged with two counts of making a threatening interstate communication and one count of making a threatening telephone call. If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison for each count of making a threatening interstate communication and up to two years for making a threatening telephone call.

