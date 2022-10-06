FBI arrests Iowa man who left threatening messages for Arizona elected officials

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal agents say they’ve arrested an Iowa man who allegedly left threatening voice messages against officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s office and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Mark A. Rissi, according to a federal indictment, left a voicemail for a Maricopa County election official on Sept 27, 2021, threatening to lynch them. On Dec. 8 of the same year, Rissi left another voicemail with the Attorney General’s Office claiming the 2020 election was “fraudulent across the state” and threatening also to lynch the official for not doing their job, authorities say.

The 64-year-old has been charged with two counts of making a threatening interstate communication and one count of making a threatening telephone call. If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison for each count of making a threatening interstate communication and up to two years for making a threatening telephone call.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.