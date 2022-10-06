FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7.

This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration.

The White House says the goal of the program is to bring state, local, and Federal leaders together to focus on economic policies and how they can impact the most people.

Representatives from Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico will also participate.

The program will eventually include leaders from all 50 states.

