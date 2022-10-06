Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

One in custody after lotto ticket theft

Police released surveillance images of a man they say stole lottery tickets in Oro Valley.
Police released surveillance images of a man they say stole lottery tickets in Oro Valley.(Oro Valley PD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets.

Authorities said the man stole nearly $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K in the 8000 block of Oracle Road.

Though officers did not name the suspect, they believe he may have been involved in numerous thefts across the region.

Anyone who has information about the case is urged to contact Detective Knapp at 520-229-4943 or kknapp@orovalleyaz.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner; classes to resume Thursday
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Police investigate homicide at South Tucson home
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school

Latest News

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Slain family had longstanding dispute with suspect
Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s...
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island
Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich.,...
Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit
2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip