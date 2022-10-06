One in custody after lotto ticket theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets.

Authorities said the man stole nearly $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K in the 8000 block of Oracle Road.

Though officers did not name the suspect, they believe he may have been involved in numerous thefts across the region.

Anyone who has information about the case is urged to contact Detective Knapp at 520-229-4943 or kknapp@orovalleyaz.gov .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.