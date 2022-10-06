Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing Marana woman

Lillian Taylor
Lillian Taylor(Marana Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old woman who was last seen in Marana on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

According to police, Lillian Taylor was last seen in the 9400 block of North Desert Mist Lane. She had been driving a white 2005 Honda Civic with Arizona license plate number 916PRR.

She is 95 pounds and stands at 5′2.” She has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact Marana police.

