Stolen art returned to the University of Arizona 37 years after heist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In 1985, an art heist shook Tucson. An abstract impressionist painting was brutally sliced from its frame at the University of Arizona Museum of Art. What happened to WIllem de Kooning’s “Woman-Ochre” became the stuff of legend.

Now, all these years later, the mystery is solved. The story of “Woman Ochre” finally has its happy ending, as the piece returns home for good.

The caper began the day after Thanksgiving, 1985. A man and woman come into the museum, the woman talking up the guard, while the man disappeared to a gallery upstairs. The two hurriedly left in a rust colored sports car.

The couple was gone by the time guards discovered Woman-Ochre had been slashed from its frame.

“All we had were the police sketches and description of the vehicle for 30 years that’s all we had,” said Chelsea Farrar, Curator of Community Engagement UAMA.

The museum worked with police and the FBI, but the case went cold.

Then, in 2017, New Mexico antiques dealer David Van Auker acquired the estate of a woman outside Silver City - including an abstract painting.

“As soon as I looked up the article online, as soon as I saw that picture, my heart stopped,” Van Auker said. “I instantly knew, I just knew.”

That estate belonged to 81-year-old Rita Alter. Her husband, Jerry, had died five years earlier. Fitting the description and the vehicle - suspicion immediately fell on the late Retired school teachers.

Van Auker said he planned to return the painting to the university from the start, and placed it with a lawyer friend for safe keeping, until museum staff could get there. Chelsea Farrar was on that ride from Tucson to New Mexico.

“It was like a movie,” Farrar said, “I felt like a character in a very strange mystery that was hopefully going to be solved.”

When they examined the painting up close - there was no doubt.

“Knowing right then that it was our painting that it was our woman ochre...it was unreal,” Farrar said.

But there was disturbing damage.

“They literally had o rip the painting off of that backing and when they did that’s when a lot of the damage occurred,” Farrar said. “It was just damage upon damage upon damage.”

After the piece returned to UA for assessment, the famous Getty museum in LA offered to restore and repair “Woman-Ochre” free of charge. The painstaking work took years, slowed by the pandemic. But this month, the meticulously mended piece came home to Tucson.

“Restored: The Return of ‘Woman-Ochre’” will be on exhibit at The University of Arizona Museum of Art October 8th through May 20th. The exhibit tells the complete story of the painting, from its creation through its theft and remarkable recovery.

UAMA is open Tuesday through Saturday.

