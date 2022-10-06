UPDATE: Suspect apprehended in deadly shooting of U of A professor on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after one person was shot on the University of Arizona campus on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The University of Arizona Police Department is hosting a 5:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting. You can watch it in the video player above.

The victim was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building and transported to Banner UMC, according to the UAPD, where he was pronounced dead. While authorities did not release the victim’s name, they did confirm he was a professor in the School of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

Officers said they got a call shortly before 2 p.m. from someone who reported that a former student who had been barred from entering the building was inside and asked that he be escorted out.

While campus police were en route, they received another call about a shooting at the building. Shortly afterward, it was reported that the suspect had left the building.

Tucson fire medics arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital.

The suspect was initially described as a 35-year-old man with a dark complexion and short brown hair. He is about 5-foot-8 and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap and a dark backpack.

The suspect was taken into custody by state troopers after they stopped his car near Gila Bend. He has been identified as Murad Dervish, 46.

The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building. The building is on James E. Rodgers Way, which is near the intersection of East 2nd Street and North Mountain Avenue.

All remaining in-person classes have been canceled for the day and all nonessential faculty and staff or students were asked to leave campus.

Banner UMC was placed on lockdown for about an hour after the shooting.

