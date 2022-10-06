Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Videos show officers shooting armed man at Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside

(VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED) Several customers and a store clerk were inside the convenience store when the shooting broke out.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shocking surveillance and body-cam videos released on Thursday show officers opening fire on an armed suspect walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven store with customers and staff just inches away. Several customers and a store clerk were inside as bullets started flying, but no one was hurt.

On Sept. 22, a woman called 911 saying her son, Isaiah Manning, walked out of their house near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road armed. “My son just left the house,” she said to the dispatcher. “Left our house with a lot of weapons. He went down to the right and we just heard a shot. I mean as quick as he went out.” A family friend then called 911 shortly afterward. “I have a friend who’s been having issues with a son that she think is having a psychiatric break,” the woman said. “And he just took off with some guns and they heard gunfire in the neighborhood. He is not in his right mind.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot by officers at Phoenix 7-Eleven was armed with 4 guns, knives, ammo

Officers tracked Manning down to the parking lot of the nearby 7-Eleven. Surveillance video shows him walking through the parking lot and heading toward the front door of the convenience store. Body-cam video shows two officers running after Manning, yelling at him to stop. “Get on the ground now! Get on the [expletive] ground!” one officer yells. “Get out of the way!” he yells to customers walking out of the store. “Get out of the way!”

Surveillance video shows a customer inside checking out at the counter. Manning then opens the door and walks in, and one officer begins firing at the store. Suddenly, bullet holes begin shattering the glass doors, and the innocent customer ducks out of the way. Another customer at the back of the store starts running away from Manning while the store clerk hides behind the counter as bullets continue shattering windows and doors. Another man and woman outside the store start running as officers continue shooting. At least eight gunshots are heard on the body cam.

TRENDING: Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek

Manning continues walking, heading toward the back of the store, before falling to the ground. Officers went inside, grabbed the clerk hiding behind the counter, and pulled him to safety. Manning was found inside the store shot several times, and he was taken to the hospital. He was booked into jail on Sept. 29 and faces two counts of prohibited weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner; classes to resume Thursday
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Police investigate homicide at South Tucson home
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road
2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Latest News

UAMA Registrar Kristin Schmidt wanted to commemorate what she calls "the highlight of her...
Lost and found: Painting stolen from UA in 1985 back on display
Up to 5 trees may be purchased on a single permit at $15 per tree.
Kaibab National Forest Christmas tree permits coming up for sale
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Slain family had longstanding dispute with suspect
Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s...
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island
Police released surveillance images of a man they say stole lottery tickets in Oro Valley.
One in custody after lotto ticket theft