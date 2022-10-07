80 people displaced after large fire breaks out at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews say 80 people will be displaced after huge apartment fire broke out in north Phoenix on Thursday evening. The flames broke out around 7 p.m. at a complex near Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue, north of Dunlap Avenue. One man had minor burns, firefighters said. Residents will be taken to temporary housing, but it’s still unknown what sparked the fire.

“It was a massive event for us out here in north Phoenix. We still do have crews actively fighting this blaze. It started in a single-story apartment complex and did spread to a two-story apartment complex next to it,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage. He said crews were able to stop the fire at the two-story complex, but it still sustained heavy damage. However, the single-story was deemed a complete loss. Gammage added both buildings are under the same complex, but with multiple levels.

Gammage noted how quickly the fire spread in such a short time. “Typically for us, when they spread like this it’s because they get into the attic space and it moves so quickly in the attic space with the insulation it burns very hot,” he explained. “We did have to go defensive because of the volume of the fire.”

The same time the complex fire broke out, crews were working to put out several other large fires in the Phoenix-area, including an auto shop fire near 11th and Grand avenues. Around 7:30 p.m., Phoenix fire arrived at the auto shop after reports of heavy smoke coming out of the front doors. No injuries were reported, and firefighters are trying to determine what caused the blaze. Just before the auto shop fire, firefighters were battling a shed fire that spread to a nearby home near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, and no one was hurt.

“It’s a very active night for our firefighters,” said Gammage. “Our firefighters did an amazing job across the city tonight. It was a lot of heavy work, a lot of fires that they were fighting. We’re happy that there was no loss of life and happy that our firefighters did not get injured.”

