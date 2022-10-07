Appeals court halts Arizona’s abortion ban

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood Arizona’s request for an emergency stay following a Pima County Superior Court ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s nearly 150-year-old abortion ban.

Planned Parenthood Arizona officials say the ruling, issued Friday, Oct. 7, is a temporary relief to Arizonans. However, they said, the ongoing threat of a near total abortion ban is very real.

“For over 100 days, Arizonans have experienced pure chaos and confusion and it has been traumatic for our physicians and staff who have been forced to notify patients that they can no longer care for them,” Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Fonteno was quoted as saying in a news release. “The court’s decision to issue a stay while the legal process continues to unfold will allow Planned Parenthood Arizona to resume abortion care services. Planned Parenthood Arizona is committed to defending reproductive freedom for all and continuing this fight until this 150-year-old law is taken off the books for good.”

According to Planned Parenthood, the granted stay will allow Planned Parenthood Arizona to continue providing abortions throughout the legal process.

On Sept. 23, Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled to lift an injunction that blocked the abortion ban, which was implemented before Arizona became state.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which argued in favor of lifting the injunction, argued that the overturn of Roe v. Wade removed the original reason why the injunction was in place.

Johnson later denied Planned Parenthood’s request for a stay , and Planned Parenthood Arizona later appealed her decision.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.