FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances stay high through the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low pressure system will continue to impact our area bringing us unsettled weather. Daily storm chances continue with temperatures slowly falling into the low 80s this weekend. Next week, things dry out and warm into the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

