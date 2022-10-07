Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances stay high through the weekend!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 7th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low pressure system will continue to impact our area bringing us unsettled weather. Daily storm chances continue with temperatures slowly falling into the low 80s this weekend. Next week, things dry out and warm into the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 7th
