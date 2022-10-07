Kaibab National Forest Christmas tree permits coming up for sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The holidays are quickly approaching and the Kaibab National Forest is getting ready.

Christmas tree permits go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 13 and permit holders can start to cut down their trees on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

To get an online permit, it’s important to read the overview and need-to-know information on the forest’s website carefully, forest officials say. Visitors will also have to set up a login account here to complete the purchase. Permits are limited to one per account and are available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Up to five trees may be purchased on a single permit at $15 per tree.

Fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree through the Every Kid Outdoors program.

To get a permit or learn more about cutting areas, maps and trees that can be cut, click here .

