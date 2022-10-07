Advertise
Man arrested in connection with death of own mother in South Tucson

George Valles, 37, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the brutal death...
George Valles, 37, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the brutal death of his mother in South Tucson.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:13 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his own mother in South Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said George Valles, 37, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge late Thursday, Oct. 6.

The PCSD said Valles killed 67-year-old Carmen Ruiz at a home in South Tucson and fled the scene. The PCSD said it responded to assist the South Tucson Police Department.

Ruiz’s family told KOLD News 13 that Valles beat her to death with a statue.

The PCSD’s Fugitive Investigative Strike Team made the arrest along with the U.S. Marshals Office and Tucson Police Department.

