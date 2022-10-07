Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Outdoor retailer REI keeping stores closed on Black Friday permanently

After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.
After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson/File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Retailer REI is dumping Black Friday permanently.

For the last seven years, the retailer has closed its doors on the day after Thanksgiving to give its employees a day off.

It was a decision made year to year, but now the company is making it permanent.

The outdoor clothing and gear seller is also expanding the concept.

Starting this year, every part of its business will close every year on Black Friday. That means all 178 stores, distribution locations, call centers and headquarters will be closed.

The company said it would instead pay its 16,000 workers to spend time outside doing absolutely anything aside from shopping that day.

Shoppers can still place an order on the company’s website on Black Friday, but order processing and shipping won’t begin until the following day.

The Black Friday closure is bucking the recent trend of more retailers deciding to keep their stores open during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Court document reveals new details about shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner
Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Police investigate homicide at South Tucson home
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Lizette Martinez
Silver Alert issued for missing vulnerable adult

Latest News

FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies found in Kharkiv
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in central Santa Cruz County until 1:45 p.m. Friday,...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in central Santa Cruz County
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath
Loy Cook Jr., 68, went missing Oct. 3 near Grant and Wilmot roads in Tucson.
Tucson police ask for help finding missing vulnerable adult