Rural Metro firefighters mourn engineer’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rural Metro Fire Department has announced the death of engineer Andre “Dre” Haymore on Friday, Sept. 30.

According to RMFD, Haymore had been in the hospital and has experienced complications from his medical issues when he died.

Haymore joined the department in 1999and had celebrated 23 years with them last April. Firefighters say his passion for people and serving them gave him a large circle of friends that extended far beyond the public safety community.

“He served as an exemplary Engineer and model Firefighter. His character and compassion for others made him one of the best”, Rural Metro Fire Chief Karl Isselhard was quoted as saying in a news release.

Haymore had been married to his wife Amy for 21 years. They have two children, ages 19 and 17.

Services for Haymore will be held Friday, Oct. 14 at Casas Church, located at 10801 North La Cholla Boulevard in Tucson.

