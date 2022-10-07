Students and Colleagues mourn death of University of Arizona Professor at prayer session

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Around 50 students and colleagues gathered for a prayer session at Saint Thomas More Catholic Newman Center Thursday, Oct. 6 in honor of Dr. Thomas Meixner, the University of Arizona professor shot dead by Murad Dervish, his former graduate student.

As many sat in pews, praying for the professor and his family, across campus hundreds of students had the same response.

“I have no words, I can’t even imagine what his family, students and friends are feeling,” said Reynier Squillace, an astronomy major and UA senior.

Those who knew Meixner, described him as loving, faith filled and devoted to both his family and career. Students at the University of Arizona say their heart goes out to everyone impacted by the traumatic shooting.

“I think it’s really important for all of us to get together and be there for each other, because there’s a lot of kids who are effected by this already,” said Tito Morales, a physiology major and UA senior.

Some students say they’re leaning on each other in the wake of tragedy, and others say they’re having a hard time processing the loss.

Ashley Munoz, a biology major and UA Freshman, said she saw the whole thing unfold and is already feeling the burden.

“I was not hungry, I did not want to get out of my dorm because I was afraid someone was going to be there,” Munoz said. “It was such a sound where I can’t even compare it to another sound, and now it’s like every little sound I hear or someone who looks kind of suspicious it’s like I don’t know.”

Squillace said she’s worried about the impact this will have on staff.

“I am particularly concerned for the mental well being of professors, faculty, staff right now because of the nature of this murder.”

Students say they’re now worried about what’s next, and if this will happen again.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot and I honestly don’t know. Short of what, searching everyone on campus. I don’t think that’s really feasible,” said Audrey Lim a UA history masters student. “I mean, we’re not supposed to be bringing weapons onto campus but I feel someone with a vendetta like this, they’re not going to stop just because there’s a sticker on the door saying this is a weapons free campus.”

Many students across campus said they now look to administration, hoping changes will be made to make them feel safe here at home.

We’re told a more public vigil will take place next Monday, Oct. 10 in front of Old Main.

