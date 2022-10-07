Advertise
Tucson Meet Yourself returns to downtown with new changes

Tucson Meet Yourself kicks off Friday
By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 150,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Tucson for Tucson Meet Yourself Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9.

There will be some changes this year to make the festival more environmentally friendly. There will be no single-use water bottles at the event. Organizers are asking people to bring their own water bottle or they can buy an aluminum one and use the free refillable water stations.

Organizers are also very excited that the festival will be more accessible this year.

“This year if visitors want to able to rent a wheelchair, they can do so,” co-director of Tucson Meet Yourself Brian Falcón said. “We also have wheelchair spaces at each of our performing spaces. And also, we have done improved pathways to be able to move back and forth in between different facilities including ramps and mats to be able to get over gravel areas and any type of electrical runs.”

Other highlights include more than 70 performing artists across three stages and people can choose from more than 40 food vendors.

There are also different tents with activities that you can be a part of, for example, a move and wellness tent that celebrates dance and health.

The festival will also remember Jim Griffith who died last year. He was one of the event’s co-founders nearly 50 years ago.

Festivities kick off Friday at 11 a.m.

