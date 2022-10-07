Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tucson police ask for help finding missing vulnerable adult

Loy Cook Jr., 68, went missing Oct. 3 near Grant and Wilmot roads in Tucson.
Loy Cook Jr., 68, went missing Oct. 3 near Grant and Wilmot roads in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for your help locating a missing vulnerable man.

Police say 68-year-old Loy Cook Jr. was last seen on Oct. 3 in the 2000 block of North Wilmot Road, south of East Grant Road. He was seen leaving the area in a wheelchair.

Cook is described as 6-feet, 0-inches tall with white hair and blue eyes.

If you see Cook, please call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Court document reveals new details about shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner
Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Police investigate homicide at South Tucson home
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Lizette Martinez
Silver Alert issued for missing vulnerable adult

Latest News

(Source: KOLD News 13)
Veterans recovery program to inter 19 veterans at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Marana
Tucson Meet Yourself begins Friday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m.
Tucson Meet Yourself returns to downtown with new changes
Tucson Meet Yourself kicks off Friday
Tucson Meet Yourself kicks off Friday
UAMA Registrar Kristin Schmidt wanted to commemorate what she calls "the highlight of her...
Lost and found: Painting stolen from UA in 1985 back on display