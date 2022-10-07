Tucson police ask for help finding missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for your help locating a missing vulnerable man.

Police say 68-year-old Loy Cook Jr. was last seen on Oct. 3 in the 2000 block of North Wilmot Road, south of East Grant Road. He was seen leaving the area in a wheelchair.

Cook is described as 6-feet, 0-inches tall with white hair and blue eyes.

If you see Cook, please call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.