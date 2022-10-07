Tucson police investigate deadly shooting on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one man dead on Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.

Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, located in the 3300 block of South Sixth Avenue.

As of Friday afternoon, no suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

