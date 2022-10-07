Advertise
Tucson police investigate deadly shooting on south side

One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.
One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one man dead on Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.

Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, located in the 3300 block of South Sixth Avenue.

As of Friday afternoon, no suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

