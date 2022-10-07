UPDATE: Knife-wielding man facing several charges; deputy fired weapon during arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man suspected of trespassing was taken to a hospital after authorities used a taser and pepper ball measures while taking him into custody on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Initial information from authorities indicated that a deputy shot the suspect, but it was later determined that the deputy’s shot did not strike the suspect, according to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department.

Deputies were called around 11 a.m. to a property in the 2000 block of Calle Noveno in Whetstone where someone was reportedly trespassing.

The suspect left the area before the deputy arrived, but a man matching the suspect’s description was found nearby. He was armed with a large knife, police said.

The suspect, Emmanuel Hansen, used the knife to threaten the deputy and ignored commands to drop it. After other law enforcement personnel arrived, they used less lethal taser and pepper ball measures to cause Hansen to comply.

A deputy fired his weapon during the altercation, but Hansen was not shot. SVPD officers arrested Hansen and he was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center for minor injuries from the taser and pepper ball.

Hansen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false information to law enforcement, and criminal trespass.

He is being held at Cochise County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The Sierra Vista Police Department is conducting this investigation and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Corp. Nocola by calling 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.