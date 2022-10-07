Advertise
Severe thunderstorm warning allowed to expire in central Santa Cruz County

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in central Santa Cruz County until 1:45 p.m. Friday,...
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect in central Santa Cruz County until it expired at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Santa Cruz County Friday, Oct. 7. The warning was allowed to expire at 1:45 p.m.

The areas that were included in the warning were Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park, Tumacacori and Amado.

You can download our weather app to get alerted to dangerous weather conditions. You can also check the alerts anytime by going to www.kold.com/weather/alerts

MONSOON SLIDESHOW

Below are some of the best monsoon videos and photos from our viewers. You can submit your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3nfbf138

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when vehicles and flood waters meet, according to the CDO.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

