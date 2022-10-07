Advertise
Veterans recovery program to inter 19 veterans at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Marana

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Missing in America Project will honor and inter 19 homeless, unclaimed or indigent veterans Saturday, Oct. 8, at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana.

The MIAP will lay to rest U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard veterans. The ceremony will include military honors, last roll call and more before the interment. This honors service is open to the public.

Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana interred 21 homeless, unclaimed or indigent veterans in April. The MIAP has interred more than 5,600 veterans nationwide. The program’s focus is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed remains of American veterans.

Learn more about MIAP here: https://www.miap.us/

What: Veterans Recovery Program to inter 19 homeless, unclaimed or indigent veterans

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Where: Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana

15950 N. Luckett Road, Marana, Arizona 85653

Phone: 520-638-4869

Timeline:

9:30 a.m. – Military Honor Guard escorts cremains from hearse to service platform

10:00 a.m. – Honors service begins

11:15 a.m. – End of service

