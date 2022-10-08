Advertise
Authorities searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a man reportedly kidnapped a seven-year-old girl on Friday, Oct. 7.

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 8600 block of Nogales Highway in response to reports of a child in distress. A bystander had stopped out with the child and called 911.

Once authorities arrived, the girl told them she had been abducted near her home by a man in a vehicle and released a short time later.

Authorities were able to develop the following description of the suspect:

  • Hispanic male, heavy set, with a patchy beard and a dark complexion
  • Tattoo on back and tattoo of a tiger with “sharp sticks” on one of his forearms, possibly the right one
  • Wearing all black with a black and white hat
  • Spoke both English and Spanish

The vehicle he was in has been described as a two-door pickup truck with a metallic color, possibly silver or gold. The vehicle had a black interior, no damage and no tint to the windows.

Detectives are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling or texting 520-882-7463 or visiting 88crime.org.

