Candlelight vigil held at University of Arizona to honor professor killed in shooting

Candlelight Vigil held at University of Arizona in honor of UA Professor and Hydrology Department head, Dr. Thomas Meixner(KOLD)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students, colleagues and administrators at the University of Arizona gathered in front of Old Main Friday Oct. 7, for a Candlelight Vigil in honor of Professor and Hydrology Department head, Dr. Thomas Meixner.

Around 200 individuals held candles in Meixner’s honor. A big portion of those in attendance were from the Hydrology Department.

University President Robert Robbins and Fr. Emmanuel Taylor, the Associate Pastor at the St. Thomas Moore Catholic Newman Center, spoke at the vigil. Robbins apologized to MeiXner’s family in honor of the university.

“Please accept the whole university’s apology for the loss that you all have experienced,” Robbins said. “While grieving this tremendous loss, it’s so important for our community to come together and heal and move forward together with compassion and love.”

A big focus of the evening was how Meixner’s legacy will never be forgotten at the University of Arizona.

Colin Connor spoke in honor of the Meixner’s family.

“He was my brother-in-law, he was my friend, and above all else his sister wanted me to share our gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of love and compassion from our friends and community,” Connor said.

He spoke of Meixner’s love for the University of Arizona and spoke on how passionate he was about his work with the Hydrology Department.

“It wasn’t just about his work though, it was about the way he carried himself as a husband, father, colleague and mentor of others,” Taylor said.

Everyone gathered for about two hours after the vigil was over, sharing stories and memories.

A lot of students said they look to the administration now, asking them what’s next and what they’re doing to make sure everyone feels safe on campus.

In fact, one man ran up Old Main’s steps and grabbed the microphone out of Dr. Robbins hand at the beginning of the vigil, saying the university never went on lockdown.

“They didn’t do anything, someone walked into our campus and shot someone, you did this,” yelled the man.

That individual was escorted off campus.

