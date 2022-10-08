Advertise
Family of man shot, killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police reacts to body-cam video

Family members received a heavily edited video of body camera footage showing Phoenix police officers shooting and killing 34-year-old Ali Osman on Sept. 27.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family members received a heavily edited video of body camera footage showing Phoenix police officers shooting and killing 34-year-old Ali Osman on September 27.

According to Phoenix police, two different officers were driving near 19th Avenue, south of Glendale Avenue, when they heard something hitting their patrol car around 6:45 p.m. The officers pulled over and saw Osman throwing rocks at them. They reportedly told Osman to stop throwing rocks, but when he refused, officers opened fire.

Man shot by Phoenix police for throwing rocks at them had mental illness, family says

The family held a press conference Friday afternoon. The attorney representing the Osman family, Quacy Smith, showed attendees the edited video. “I am more convinced than I have ever been in my life after viewing that body camera footage that Mr. Osman — this is not just homicide, this was murder,” said Smith.

The video shows a damage spotlight on one of the patrol cars. The officers called for a helicopter and back-up from officers who use less than lethal force. The officers, then decided not to wait for backup and rushed to Osman’s location. One of the officers was alone when he reached Osman. He was also the first to arrive and exit his patrol car with his service weapon drawn.

People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD

The solo officer was hit in the shin with a rock as he moved closer to Osman, where there was no cover to duck behind. The officer continued to shout for Osman to drop the rocks. He appeared to start winding up to throw another rock, which was when the officer shot multiple times at Osman, who fell to the ground.

In the video, an officer explains that the department doesn’t currently use in-vehicle body-cams, which would activate while inside a patrol vehicle without needing to activate outside of the vehicle first. The family said watching the video only raised more questions as to the motive of the officers, especially after they called for less-than-lethal backup.

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

The video below was released by the Phoenix Police Department and contains edited portions of the body camera video recorded by officers.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

