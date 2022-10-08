FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds and rain chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lot of fun fall festivities are taking place this weekend. You might want to grab an umbrella just in case. A low pressure system will linger over northwest Mexico and southern Arizona with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through this weekend. Temperatures will remain near or below average for early October.
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Patchy blowing dust between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening.
Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.