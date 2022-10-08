Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds and rain chances

Allie Potter October 8 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lot of fun fall festivities are taking place this weekend. You might want to grab an umbrella just in case. A low pressure system will linger over northwest Mexico and southern Arizona with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through this weekend. Temperatures will remain near or below average for early October.

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Patchy blowing dust between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening.

Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Court document reveals new details about shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
Man arrested in connection with death of own mother in South Tucson
One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.
Tucson police investigate deadly shooting on south side
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Tucson police have one person in custody.
Man fighting for life after shooting on Fourth Avenue

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances stay high through the weekend!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2022
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect in central Santa Cruz County until it expired at...
Severe thunderstorm warning allowed to expire in central Santa Cruz County