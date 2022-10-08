Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered storm chances linger through the weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An area of low pressure over northern Mexico and southern Arizona will keep scattered storm chances in our forecast Saturday and Sunday. Pockets of heavy rainfall/flash flooding, gusty winds, and even some small hail possible with these storms each afternoon. Storms will decrease in coverage and intensity throughout the evening with mostly dry conditions overnight and into the morning hours.

Our storm chances begin to retreat starting Monday, with better coverage to the east and northeast. High temperatures for the upcoming week will top out in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Slight chance for a storm. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY:  Sunny skies. Breezy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

