Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man fighting for life after shooting on Fourth Avenue

Tucson police have one person in custody.
Tucson police have one person in custody.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a shooting in downtown Tucson late Friday, Oct. 7.

Officers said one man had sustained life-threatening injuries in the 500 block of South Fourth Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said they had detained one person in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Court document reveals new details about shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner
Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
Man arrested in connection with death of own mother in South Tucson
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.
Tucson police investigate deadly shooting on south side

Latest News

Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
Mexican Baseball Fiesta celebrates 11 years in Tucson
Mexican Baseball Fiesta celebrates 11 years
Student recounts trauma of being inside UA building during shooting