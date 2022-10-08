Man fighting for life after shooting on Fourth Avenue
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a shooting in downtown Tucson late Friday, Oct. 7.
Officers said one man had sustained life-threatening injuries in the 500 block of South Fourth Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Authorities said they had detained one person in connection with the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
