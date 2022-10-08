Mexican Baseball Fiesta celebrates 11 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Last year, fans packed into the Kino Stadium in record numbers, all for the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. Now, it’s their 11th year, and they’re expecting the same thing.

The environment is much different from a regular big league game or spring training games, players say, simply because of the style that there is in Mexico.

Mexicali MVP Jake Sanchez is in his fourth year as part of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. He said the event only gets better with time.

Founder Francisco Gamez and President Mike Feder have spent more than a decade bringing teams from the Pacific Mexican League to southern Arizona. Think of it as their version of spring training.

“I didn’t know him, and he just said, ‘I have an idea that I’d like to talk to you about,’” Feder said of Gamez. “I went on YouTube and I saw what went on in Mexico, and you can just see the electricity and the fun and it was just wild.”

Feder agreed on one condition: It had to be done they way it was done in Mexico.

It’s a unique experience they take on the road to places like Mesa, Nogales, Phoenix and even Douglas. Everyone gets a taste of that sazón they bring to baseball.

“Which is pretty cool for, you know all the people who moved from Mexico to the United States to keep the traditions and everything in baseball alive,” said Mitch Lively, a pitcher with the Yaquis de Obregón.

Lively is a rookie to the Mexican Baseball Fiesta games, but has 12 Winter Ball seasons in Latin America. His favorite part of the event was the fans.

“They ride you the whole game,” he said. “If you’re doing bad, they’re going to let you know you did bad. If you did good, they’re going to let you know if you did good.”

Last year, the event sold out and about 8,000 fans filled the sports complex. Some advice to newcomers: Have fun, bring cash and consider packing an umbrella.

“We want the guy upstairs to take care of the weather,” Feder said. “Without the weather, we’re not playing baseball.”

Mexican Baseball Fiesta events are held through Sunday. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.