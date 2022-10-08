Second Pima County jail inmate dies in a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died on Thursday, Oct. 6.

This is the second time a Pima County jail inmate has died within the past week.

According to a news release, 41-year-old Benjamin Wilhite was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 p.m.

Staff began trying to save his life until Tucson fire medics arrived and took over.

Once medics arrived, Wilhite was pronounced dead.

Detectives say there were no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances surrounding Wilhite’s death.

Wilhite had been in custody since Wednesday, Oct. 5, when he was arrested on a felony drug warrant.

On Monday, Oct. 3, 30-year-old Terrance Salazar also died in the jail.

