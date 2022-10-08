Student recounts trauma of being inside UA building during shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A memorial is still stationed outside of the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona campus.

On Friday, Oct. 7, students were leaving notes for those who are grieving, open to anyone who wants to read them.

Spencer Yeager was one of the students hiding in a conference room when 46-year-old Murad Can Dervish allegedly opened fire and killed professor Thomas Mexiner and injured another person.

Yeager said he and his classmates had just gotten into their conference room when he heard the shots and could “feel the vibrations hitting my body.”

“At that point everybody who was at the table facing the door got up and went to the walls,” Yeager said. “My professor was shouting ‘shut the door! shut the door! Turn the lights off!.’ At that point, I had some inkling that it was a gun. But, I was still unaware of what was happening.”

He said he shut the door and turned the lights off and hid under a table.

From there, he stayed crouched down for an hour and a half, texting his family just in case it was the last time.

“I was texting my mom, my dad, my brother, my girlfriend,” he said. “I texted them all immediately after the shots stopped. I thought I was safe because the door was closed. If it was any different who would have known.”

Finally, the police made their way inside.

But, Yaeger shared that he couldn’t tell who was who when they were evacuating the building and that was terrifying.

“Someone got to our door and jiggled the handle,” he said. “No announcement of who it was nothing. And, in that moment that that person jiggled the door handle we all had that visceral reaction of… At that point, we knew he was on the run. We just didn’t know who was in the building. Hearing that we all were scared and had to get back, we have to hide or something.”

Yeager said he’s still feeling the impact of being so close.

“When I was going to one of the counseling sessions someone in the car next to me was playing loud music with loud bass,” he said. “I could feel the vibrations from that. It was the same sensation that I felt when the shots were going off. So that heightened and stirred up fight or flight in me.”

Yeager hopes telling his story helps people understand what he and others went through to day.

To learn more about the grief counseling being offered on campus you can visit this link.

Wednesday’s shooting came almost 20 years following another tragic event on the campus.

On Oct. 28, 2002, a failing student walked into the College of Nursing and killed three professors.

Authorities said Robert Stewart Flores Jr., 41, fatally shot Cheryl McGaffic, Barbara Monroe, and Robin Rogers before taking his own life.

